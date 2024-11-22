(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ember

Ember 57556

13 weeks old

Border Collie Blend

Female-spayed

Current weight 8 pounds

Estimated adult weight 24-44 pounds

Ember came in with 2 other siblings from one of our local rescue partners. She can’t wait to find her forever family!

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Get Ready for Thanksgiving Critter Camp!

Can you believe Thanksgiving is less than a week away? Helen Woodward Animal Center has the most fun way for your Kindergarten through 6th grade kids to spend their break with Thanksgiving Critter Camp! This three-day camp, from November 25th through the 27th, explores animal connections, the importance of appreciating all creatures, and how seasonal changes impact critter diets and behaviors. Each day covers a different themed focus where campers will meet and interact with several different types of animals, get creative with a craft they take home, participate in an activity to get them thinking outside the box, and play awesome games with peers. Campers will not only have fun but learn about science and compassion, all while making memories that will last a lifetime. For more information on how you can register, click here.