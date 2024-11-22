(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ember
Ember 57556
13 weeks old
Border Collie Blend
Female-spayed
Current weight 8 pounds
Estimated adult weight 24-44 pounds
Ember came in with 2 other siblings from one of our local rescue partners. She can’t wait to find her forever family!
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
