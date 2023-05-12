(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Edward

15-weeks-old

Lab Retriever/Terrier blend

Male - Neutered

Currently 15.50 pounds

Estimated adult weight 45-55 pounds

Edward came with 5 siblings from one of our local partners and is waiting to go home to his forever family! He is super sweet, gentle and will melt in your arms. You will instantly fall in love with his beautiful green eyes. Come meet Edward today!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

