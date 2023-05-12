(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Edward
15-weeks-old
Lab Retriever/Terrier blend
Male - Neutered
Currently 15.50 pounds
Estimated adult weight 45-55 pounds
Edward came with 5 siblings from one of our local partners and is waiting to go home to his forever family! He is super sweet, gentle and will melt in your arms. You will instantly fall in love with his beautiful green eyes. Come meet Edward today!
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/