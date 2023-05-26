(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Dutchess

Dutchess

Basset Hound/Aussie Mix

15 weeks

Female

8lbs

Dutchess came from Oklahoma with her three siblings. She is super sweet and loves to play. She has been altered and is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations. She is microchipped for identification as with all pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center.

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Helen Woodward Animal Center

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

Paws for Patriots – Special Adoption Honoring Military Members on Memorial Day Weekend

Join us this Memorial Day weekend for a truly heartwarming celebration! At Helen Woodward Animal Center, we're honoring our incredible active and former military members by offering sponsored pet adoptions. From Saturday, May 27, to Monday, May 29, approved adopters will have their fees covered, courtesy of the generous donation from KayBella Cares. We are filled with gratitude for this incredible act of kindness, as we thank our military family members and their unwavering dedication. It's an exciting opportunity to find your perfect furry companion while expressing our heartfelt appreciation. Visit the Center this weekend from 10 AM-6 PM and Monday from 12 PM-6 PM to find your new family member!

