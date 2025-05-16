(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Doc!

Doc #257965

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Male

7 Year young

53 lbs

Adoption Fee: $113

Pet Profile

Meet Doc, a senior canine with a heart full of joy and a spirit that's always ready to play. His energy knows no bounds, and he's always up for a game of fetch or a leisurely walk. Doc's sweet nature shines through in his love for companionship, often seeking out gentle pets and warm cuddles. He's well-mannered and house trained, making him an easy addition to any household. His calm demeanor around other dogs speaks volumes of his adaptability. Adopting Doc means bringing home a friend who's loyal, fun-loving, and incredibly sweet. He's had a dog roommate before and may do well with another dog who matches his energy level.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.