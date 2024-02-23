(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Date!

Date 54782

Shepherd blend

12 weeks old

Male-neutered

Currently 17 pounds

Estimated adult weight 50-60 pounds

Date is a curious and sweet boy, and he loves everyone he meets! He came to the Center with 3 siblings all the way from a partner shelter in Oklahoma. Come adopt this adorable boy today!

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS

We Need Dog Fosters!

Every week, Helen Woodward Animal Center rescues dozens of orphan pets from overcrowded shelters across the country. The only way that’s possible is through the Center’s foster program. By opening up their homes to animals for a short period of time, foster families provide more room for the Center to take in more orphan pets in need. A foster assignment can last anywhere between a few days to a few months, and all that’s required of the foster volunteers is their time and a willingness to open up their hearts and their homes to those in need. Helen Woodward Animal Center is hosting a foster orientation on Saturday, March 2nd, at 10 am. If you’re interested in helping the beautiful creatures that need your help the most, go to animalcenter.org

