(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Daisy!

Daisy #883264

Chihuahua Mix

Female

1 Year, 7 months old

11.25 lbs

Adoption Fee: $110.00

Pet Profile

Daisy is a sweet, and playful girl who is looking for her next adventure. Daisy loves pets and will nudge your hands for more once she gets to know you. While she can be a little shy around new people and situations, she enjoys having space to herself when needed. Daisy has a spirit full of adventure. She gets along well with other dogs and is playful when given space, but she tends to be the more reserved one in a group. She has also been around kids and is generally gentle, though she can be a bit more cautious at first. Daisy loves car rides and is a calm passenger, always ready for her next trip! She's also housetrained and knows how to use pee pads, although she enjoys the outdoors and will let you know when it's time to go out by scratching at the door. She's an active, curious, and loving girl who just needs the right environment to thrive.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Mark your calendars! San Diego Humane Society’s 26th annual Walk for Animals – North County is back and bigger than ever. On March 22, 2025, pet lovers will gather at Kit Carson Park in Escondido to celebrate their passion for animals while raising funds for lifesaving programs. Your participation will help provide care for homeless pets, rescue animals from neglect, rehabilitate injured wildlife and offer critical community support programs. Click here to register or donate.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS: A scenic two-mile walk with fellow animal lovers. Complimentary pancake breakfast. Live music and entertainment to energize the crowd. Exciting dog-friendly activities for four-legged participants. Vendor Village featuring pet products, local businesses and more!

