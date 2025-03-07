(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Cookie!

Name: Cookie

Age: 1 Year and 1 Month

Neutered

Meet Cookie, the spirited little bunny from the adorable litter of Mulan and Poncho, born in January 2024. With boundless energy and an insatiable curiosity, Cookie is always on the lookout for new adventures and secret hiding spots to explore. Don't be fooled by the small scar on his bottom lip; it's a badge of honor from his daring escape as a tiny bunny, and it certainly hasn't dampened his zest for life.

This resilient little guy is as healthy and happy as can be, with a hearty appetite to match his adventurous spirit. Come dinner time, you'll find Cookie eagerly standing on his hind legs, eagerly awaiting his favorite salad treats. With his quirky charm and love for excitement, Cookie is sure to bring joy and laughter to a fun-loving and patient home. If you're ready to embark on countless adventures with a furry friend by your side, Cookie is waiting to hop into your heart and home!

San Diego House Rabbit Society

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92111

(858) 565-2869

Learn more: https://sandiegorabbits.org/

Adoption by appointment only: https://sandiegorabbits.org/adoption-process