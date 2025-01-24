(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Cloe!

Cloe

Shepherd mix

8 years old

Female

80 lbs

Adoption Fee: $ 150

My foster mama says I’m just a big ol’ teddy bear with lots of love to give, and I’m actually a pretty chill girl once you get to know me. I’m calm and confident around the house, and all I really want to do is snuggle, sunbathe, and spend time with my people. Not only am I house-trained, but I’m potty-trained and leash-trained, too, with absolutely no separation anxiety when you leave. My biggest challenge, though, is managing my impulses, since I have a strong desire to go after small animals and have trouble staying focused and maintaining my manners when in public. However, I recently finished a board-and-train program, and my reactivity/impulsivity has improved greatly! I’d love to be able to keep up my progress with continued training sessions. Since I am a very special girl, looking for a very special home, I would love to do a trial period first, before adoption.

The Animal Pad

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.