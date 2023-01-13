(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Chinchilla

Chinchilla

Lab/Shepherd blend

8-weeks-old

Female - Spayed

Current weight 13 pounds

Estimated adult weight 50-60 pounds

Chinchilla, an 8-week-old lab-shepherd blend, was rescued out of Texas along with eight of her siblings! This sweet puppy can’t wait to just “chin-chill” with her forever family and start off 2023 ‘on the right paw.’ She hopes to find a home that will appreciate her unconditional love. Come meet Chinchilla today!

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

“You Can Be a Veterinarian” & Animal Care camps inspire future careers

At Helen Woodward Animal Center, we are passionate about educating and inspiring future generations of leaders to have compassion and knowledge about the animals we share our world with. This month, local kids and teens are invited to day-camps at the Center to learn about what it takes to have a career in animal welfare. Our next “Animal Care Camp” is coming up on January 21st, and our “You Can Be a Veterinarian” Camp will be on January 22nd. These camps are ideal for kids and teens from 9 to 16-years-old. Sign up now by visiting www.AnimalCenter.org/Education