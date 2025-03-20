(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Chappell!

Chappell #919234

Siberian Husky Mix

Female

3 Years old

56 lbs

Adoption Fee Waived!

Pet Profile

Meet Chappell, a fun-loving girl with a big personality! Chappell is all about her people and absolutely adores pets, treats and chasing after tennis balls. She's a smart girl who knows how to "sit" and "lay down", walks well on leash and is food motivated. Her missing eye doesn't slow her down - and we think it makes her even more endearing! This cutie is happiest when she's the center of your attention, so she's looking for a home where she can be the only pet - no other furry friends, please! Whether it's playing fetch or snuggling up for some quality time, Chappell is ready to be your loyal and loving companion!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

San Diego Humane Society

Join us for the best walk you will take all year at the Walk for Animals — North County this Saturday, March 22, at Kit Carson Park in Escondido! Together, we can create a more humane San Diego.

Your participation will make a lifesaving difference for pets and wildlife in need. The funds raised for the Walk will provide animals with shelter and lifesaving medical care, adopt pets into loving homes, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, and so much more. In the coming year, more than 40,000 animals will rely on us for care. By joining the Walk for Animals, you'll help give each one the second chance they deserve!

Click here to learn more and register.