(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Cane

Cane is a sweet little 5-month-old Retriever blend pup. He is a very loving boy who is still working on his manners but will forever give you endless puppy kisses! He loves to snuggle up with you and hide in your arms to feel the love and comfort between his person. He is a very playful and social baby who needs guidance from an experienced puppy parent. This loving boy’s personality will forever give you joy, loyalty, and love. Will you be Cane’s best friend?!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

Animals for Armed Forces, Special Adoption Event on November 11-12!

Helen Woodward Animal Center is proud to partner with Animals for Armed Forces Foundation, a non-profit organization that will cover the adoption fees of orphan pets on November 11-12 for approved military families while supplies last. The Center is helping to bring unconditional love to military families! Stop by this Veteran’s Day from 11 AM-6 PM and on weekends 10 AM-6 PM to find your new best friend. We limit one animal per household and pay only a $354 microchip fee. The military adoption discount applies to active duty, reserve, and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard, and/or immediate family members. Please bring your photo ID and one of the following to receive the adoption discount: Military ID, Dependent ID, Veterans ID, DD-214, Driver’s License, or NGB Form 22. Thank you for your service!