(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Cabbage!

Meet sweet little Cabbage! This gentle soul arrived at the shelter in January 2025 after being found as a stray and taken in by a local shelter. Cabbage is a quiet, observant bunny who takes his time warming up to new environments and people. He’s not one for being picked up and would much rather have the freedom to explore on his own terms.

While Cabbage may seem shy at first, he’s shown that with patience and a peaceful space, his curiosity begins to emerge. He enjoys retreating to his hidey spot, but some of our volunteers have earned his trust enough for a few soft pets.

Cabbage would thrive in a calm, low-traffic home with someone who understands that some rabbits need time, space, and respect to feel safe. If you’re looking for a quiet companion who marches to the beat of his own (very gentle) drum, Cabbage might be the one for you.

San Diego House Rabbit Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego House Rabbit Society

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92111

(858) 565-2869

Learn more: https://sandiegorabbits.org/

Adoption by appointment only: https://sandiegorabbits.org/adoption-process