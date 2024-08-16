(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Bruno!

Bruno #900610

Labrador Retriever Mix

Male

4 Years 4 months old

63 lbs

Pet Profile

Adoption Fee: $0.00 (Bruno’s adoption fee has been sponsored).

All dogs, including puppies, are $20 Aug. 16-18, thanks to a very generous donor. Plus, 50% off adoption fees for all other pets through Clear the Shelters (until Sept. 10)

Why this pet is the one for you:

Meet Bruno, a sweet and affectionate pup who loves nothing more than burying his head in your lap and soaking up all the pets he can get. His gentle nature and craving for affection make him the perfect companion for a loving home. Bruno is eager to bring his cuddly charm and warm presence into your life. If you're ready to provide a nurturing environment and endless belly rubs, Bruno is excited to become your new best friend.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Adoption specials:

