(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Bradley

Bradley #896934

Carolina Dog/American Dingo Mix

Male

7 Years old

56.5 lbs

Adoption Fee: $25 (All adult dogs and cats adoption fees are just $25 through Jan. 26 thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty The Shelters campaign)

Pet Profile

Bradley has been with us since February 2024 and is a staff and volunteer favorite.

San Diego Humane Society

Bradley is a favorite of our volunteers because he is a very good dog when they take him out for our K9A adventures. He jumps into their cars with a smile on his face and he is ready to go. He likes water breaks because he uses them to nuzzle with his volunteer and get hugs. He is a good listener for commands and follows them. Bradley's sweetness is undeniable, and he can never have enough attention from his human friends. He just loves being with his people! We have learned that he loves water. He jumps right in and looks so happy while dog-paddling around. He's looking for a home where he can be the only dog and receive all of the love and spoiling from his family. In return, Bradley will be a wonderful companion and loyal friend! He'll always be by your side, ready to brighten your day with his sweetness. Want to know more? Come to our shelter and ask to meet Bradley, the dog who really likes people and water.

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.