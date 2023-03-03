Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Actions

Pet of the Week: Bold

Bold - Pet of the Week.jpg
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Bold - Pet of the Week.jpg
Posted at 6:07 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 09:07:58-05

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Bold!

Bold
5-months-old
Shepherd/Terrier blend
Male - Neutered
Currently 19 pounds
Estimated adult weight 40-60 pounds

Bold is such a sweet boy that is looking for his forever home! He arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center a couple of weeks ago from a local partner shelter. His foster says he is a smart boy and is learning how to play fetch and has already had a jumpstart on potty training. He loves to cuddle! Come meet Bold today!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:
‘Spring Tails’ program offers educational animal encounters for families, students & scouts
Looking for an egg-citing animal adventure for the whole family this spring? Then join us for Spring Tails! You won’t be-leaf all the fun things this festive event has to offer, such as hands-on animal encounters with several spring-time species, cute crafts to make and take home, themed games to play, and more. Spring Tails Family Fun Days fall on March 18 & 19, and April 15 & 16. Schools, scouts and playgroups can also schedule a special visit outside of those day. Smiles are sure to bloom on everyone’s faces at Spring Tails! To sign up, visit SpringTails

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!