Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Bold!
Bold
5-months-old
Shepherd/Terrier blend
Male - Neutered
Currently 19 pounds
Estimated adult weight 40-60 pounds
Bold is such a sweet boy that is looking for his forever home! He arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center a couple of weeks ago from a local partner shelter. His foster says he is a smart boy and is learning how to play fetch and has already had a jumpstart on potty training. He loves to cuddle! Come meet Bold today!
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/
CURRENT HAPPENINGS:
‘Spring Tails’ program offers educational animal encounters for families, students & scouts
Looking for an egg-citing animal adventure for the whole family this spring? Then join us for Spring Tails! You won’t be-leaf all the fun things this festive event has to offer, such as hands-on animal encounters with several spring-time species, cute crafts to make and take home, themed games to play, and more. Spring Tails Family Fun Days fall on March 18 & 19, and April 15 & 16. Schools, scouts and playgroups can also schedule a special visit outside of those day. Smiles are sure to bloom on everyone’s faces at Spring Tails! To sign up, visit SpringTails