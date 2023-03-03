(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Bold!

Bold

5-months-old

Shepherd/Terrier blend

Male - Neutered

Currently 19 pounds

Estimated adult weight 40-60 pounds

Bold is such a sweet boy that is looking for his forever home! He arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center a couple of weeks ago from a local partner shelter. His foster says he is a smart boy and is learning how to play fetch and has already had a jumpstart on potty training. He loves to cuddle! Come meet Bold today!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

‘Spring Tails’ program offers educational animal encounters for families, students & scouts

Looking for an egg-citing animal adventure for the whole family this spring? Then join us for Spring Tails! You won’t be-leaf all the fun things this festive event has to offer, such as hands-on animal encounters with several spring-time species, cute crafts to make and take home, themed games to play, and more. Spring Tails Family Fun Days fall on March 18 & 19, and April 15 & 16. Schools, scouts and playgroups can also schedule a special visit outside of those day. Smiles are sure to bloom on everyone’s faces at Spring Tails! To sign up, visit SpringTails