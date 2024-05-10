(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Bobby!

Bobby #899274

Labrador Retriever Mix

Male

5 years 1 month

64 lbs

Adoption Fee: $110.00 ($25 through May 15, thanks to Bissell Foundation’s Empty the Shelters)

Pet profile

Bobby is a friendly fella who is looking for his next adventure in life. Bobby came into our care as a stray, so his history is a mystery to us, but we have loved getting to know him so far! Bobby greets humans with a wagging tail, and he would love to say hello to you!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

Through May 15, adoption fees are just $25 for dogs and cats of any age, thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters! San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.

San Diego Humane Society

CURRENT HAPPENINGS AT THE SHELTER:

Famous dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa is hosting an Adoption Meet & Greet for San Diego Humane Society at his creative pet grooming salon Gabriel Feitosa Pet Boutique on Saturday, May 11, 2024, 10 a.m. - Noon. During the event, the public is welcome to meet Feitosa and his team, as well as dogs and puppies available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society. There will also be a silent auction to raise money for the 1,700 animals currently in care at the organization.

Animal Shelters are in a State of Emergency and need the community’s help:



Adopt: Adopting saves lives, and there are thousands of pets available at shelters and local rescues right now. From puppies and kittens to senior companions and small pets like rabbits and guinea pigs —shelters are overflowing with deserving animals in need of adoption.

Foster: This is a critical – and temporary – way you can help save lives. By opening your home to foster a pet, you give them relief from the stress of the shelter and create space for other animals in need.

Spay and neuter: Increasing the number of spayed/neutered animals is the only way to stop the crisis of pet overpopulation at its root. Reduced access to spay/neuter services during the pandemic exacerbated the challenges facing our shelters. For more information on how the community can help, visit sdhumane.org/helpus

Click here to read the ABC 10News story about this crisis.