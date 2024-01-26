(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Bluto

Bluto has been in our care for 177 days and he would love nothing more than a family to shower him with love… and maybe watch the Super Bowl with? With so many adoptable pups in our care at the San Diego Humane Society, we’re making a play to help these canines score a new family. Adoption fees are 50% off for adult dogs (7 months and older) from Jan. 26-28, sponsored by Petco Love!

Bluto #873079

Mixed breed

Male

4 Years 5 Months

51 lbs

Adoption Fee: $110.00 (50% off Jan. 26-28, 2024)

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

A handsome guy who is looking for his next adventure in life. Bluto came into our care as a stray, so his history is a bit of a mystery to us. Bluto is seeking a home where he can thrive as the only furry family member, as he has displayed some reactivity to other dogs. Bluto greets our Animal Care team with tail wags, loves to play with toys and walks well on leash. He'll appreciate all the love and attention you can offer and is ready to be your loyal companion through thick and thin. If Bluto sounds like the dog for you, stop by San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus and ask about this good boy today!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

Additional urgent messaging from San Diego Humane Society:

We need your help. We have had multiple mother dogs with babies arrive in our care recently, and are looking for foster homes for these adorable families. The shelter can be stressful for moms raising pups, so we are eager to get them into warm, quiet homes as soon as possible.

Our Foster team will provide everything you need, including training, supplies and veterinary care, while you provide a loving temporary home! Plus, we're offering a limited number of $100 gift cards to volunteers who can foster a mom and her pups until they are ready for adoption (about 7 weeks).

Sign up to foster today and complete the easy, online training from home by visiting sdhumane.org/foster!