(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Birch!

This week’s Pet of the Week is 14-week-old puppy Birch! This Shepherd blend came to Helen Woodward Animal Center with two of her siblings from one of our rescue partners in Central California. She is currently about 15 pounds and may grow to be about 45-60 pounds. Birch has lots of unconditional love to give her future forever family. From the forest of pets who need a home this holiday season, won’t you bring this little “fir” baby home?

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

Donate Pet Food to Get Your Pup’s Picture Taken With Santa this Saturday!

Join us on Saturday, December 17th at Kahoots Feed and Pet store at 322 W El Norte Parkway in

Escondido from 11 AM-2 PM to have your pet’s photo taken with Santa Paws! All you have to do is make a donation of unopened dog or cat food to go towards Helen Woodward Animal Center’s AniMeals program. Plus, to thank those that contribute to the AniMeals Food Drive, Soapy Joe’s will gift donors with a free carwash. Since its start, the Center’s AniMeals program has provided pet food to pets of homebound seniors, military veterans and San Diegan’s experiencing homelessness. Pet food donations will continue being accepted at all 11 Kahoots locations throughout December. Thank you for keeping this holiday season furry and bright!

PLUS, adoption fees for veterans/military families are waived for the remainder of the month, and our kitten BOGO is still going on!