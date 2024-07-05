(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Bentley!

Bentley #896191

Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler Mix

Male

7 Years old

75 lbs

Adoption Fee: $110

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

Meet Bentley, a lovable dog with a heart as vast as his size. Bentley is seeking a home where he can receive all the love and attention he deserves. He wants to be the king of his own castle, so his next home will need to be free of other canine companions. Bentley is one of our adoptable dogs who can go on a Dog Day Out with the public. He's received wonderful reviews by every community member who has spent the day with him. He walks well on leash and rides beautifully in the car. This pup's gentle nature and loyal demeanor make him the perfect addition to any loving family ready to give him the care and support he needs. Bentley has been with us since February and is a staff and volunteer favorite.

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/