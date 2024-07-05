(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Bentley!
Bentley #896191
Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler Mix
Male
7 Years old
75 lbs
Adoption Fee: $110
Pet Profile
Meet Bentley, a lovable dog with a heart as vast as his size. Bentley is seeking a home where he can receive all the love and attention he deserves. He wants to be the king of his own castle, so his next home will need to be free of other canine companions. Bentley is one of our adoptable dogs who can go on a Dog Day Out with the public. He's received wonderful reviews by every community member who has spent the day with him. He walks well on leash and rides beautifully in the car. This pup's gentle nature and loyal demeanor make him the perfect addition to any loving family ready to give him the care and support he needs. Bentley has been with us since February and is a staff and volunteer favorite.
You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/