(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ben!

Ben



14-weeks-old

Terrier/Rettriever blend

Male - Neutered

Currently 12.20 pounds

Estimated adult weight 36-46 pounds

Ben is a sweet fur baby looking for his forever family! He arrived at our Center from a local partner shelter in Oklahoma with his sibling. Ben is very lovable and playful and his favorite thing to do with you is to cuddle himself up in your arms! Come meet Ben at Helen Woodward Animal Center today!

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

Become a Pet Foster When You Attend the Upcoming Foster Orientation this Saturday

What is a pet foster parent? You generously volunteer to open your home to orphan pets until they are ready for adoption. Helen Woodward Animal Center is committed to the health and well-being of our pets and we go to great lengths to ensure that every animal receives the lifesaving care they need. You will help bring that mission to practice and help us save lives! Before attending the orientation, fill out the Foster Parent Application form, which you can find online at www.AnimalCenter.org/Foster. After attending the orientation, you will have a virtual home check that takes about 15 minutes. Once approved, you will begin to foster fur babies!

Our upcoming Foster Orientation is on Saturday, March 18th from 2 PM-4 PM in Morse Hall! For more information about volunteering, visit www.AnimalCenter.org/Volunteer