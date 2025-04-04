(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Baxter!
12 weeks old
Australian Cattle Dog blend
Male
Current weight: 16 pounds
Estimated adult weight: 45-60 pounds
Here's what the Helen Woodward Animal Center says about Baxter: "Baxter came to our Center with 5 siblings from Texas! He’s looking for a family ready to show him around San Diego!"
You can adopt Baxter at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.
More info at https://animalcenter.org