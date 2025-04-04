(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Baxter!

12 weeks old

Australian Cattle Dog blend

Male

Current weight: 16 pounds

Estimated adult weight: 45-60 pounds

Here's what the Helen Woodward Animal Center says about Baxter: "Baxter came to our Center with 5 siblings from Texas! He’s looking for a family ready to show him around San Diego!"

You can adopt Baxter at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.

More info at https://animalcenter.org