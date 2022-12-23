(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ayla

Ayla #844254

German Shepherd Mix

Female

3 Years old

48 lbs

Pet profile

Meet Ayla! She's a sweet girl who is looking for a new loving home. She has a lot of energy and loves to snuggle on the sofa too. She can be a bit of an escape artist so she'll need a secure environment. Please come meet Ayla today at our Escondido campus!

Adoption fees for adult dogs like Ayla have been waived through December 31st. Can't adopt? Consider fostering, the San Diego Humane Society as well as shelters all across the county are in need of fosters to help create much-needed space in the shelters.

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Dr.

Escondido, CA

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt