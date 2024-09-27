(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Alonso

Border Collie mix

7 years old

Male

45 lbs

Personality: Mellow and so sweet!

Education: Good with bathroom and leash training

Favorite Activities: Cuddling on the couch, sun bathing in the yard, napping, playing with his toys, walks, car rides, belly rubs, etc.

Looking for: A home where he can be the adored only pet. A mellow home would be great!

Adoption fee: $250

The Animal Pad

Hi, friends! My name is Alonso, and I’ve come all the way from Tijuana to find my furever home!

I’m the sweetest boy! I love my humans and to be spoiled by them. My favorite activities include cuddling on the couch, sun-bathing in the yard, napping during the day, getting belly rubs, and going for car rides and walks in the neighborhood. I’m generally a pretty mellow type of guy, but I do get zoomies in the backyard, and I like to play fetch, too. Although I love having company, I also do fine on my own with very little signs of separation anxiety.

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

The Animal Pad

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.