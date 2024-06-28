(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Alfie!

Alfie

2 years old

Found as a stray rabbit in Orange County

Playful and friendly

Say hello to Alfie, the fun-loving bunny with a talent for redecorating! Alfie made his way to us from Orange County Animal Care, arriving as a stray on 1/22/2024 and landing at our shelter on 2/4/2024. He's a real champ when it comes to playtime, enjoying his toys and giving his living space a makeover. Though cautious at first, one of Alfie's quirks is his excitement when he spots his favorite humans approaching his pen. His happy hops and zoomies are a sight to see, reflecting his playful personality. And with his stellar litterbox habits and constant hay munching, Alfie's got the whole bunny etiquette thing down pat. If you're looking for an adorable companion who's full of life and love, Alfie is your guy! He's on the hunt for a home where he can soak up plenty of attention and have a blast with all sorts of bunny-approved activities. Are you ready to welcome this adorable ball of energy into your life? Alfie can't wait to meet you!

Pellets: 1/4 Cup Oxbow Essentials Adult Rabbit Food (AM)

Hay: Unlimited mixed hay (All day)

Salad: 2x a day 1 cup spring mix, parsley, cilantro, romaine lettuce

You can adopt me at the San Diego House Rabbit Society

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A

San Diego, CA 92111

Adoptions are by appointment only.

Store pick up hours are: 12:00pm to 5:00pm

https://sandiegorabbits.org/

San Diego House Rabbit Society

The shelter is full of bunnies waiting for their forever homes! For the past 30 years, the San Diego Bunnyfest has been the largest annual fundraiser for the San Diego House Rabbit Society (SDHRS). This event is an open-air festival. Activities include a silent auction, art social, mini educational lectures, games, children’s crafts and 30+ vendors selling bunny-themed merchandise & services. We hope to see you there!

SDHRS Bunnyfest at Liberty Station

September 22, 2024

10:00am to 4:00pm

https://www.sandiegobunnyfest.org/