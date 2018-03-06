Parker Curry: 2-year-old girl mesmerized by Michelle Obama portrait

A photo of a toddler awestruck by the recently-unveiled portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama went viral this week.

It was snapped at the National Portrait Gallery by a visitor from North Carolina, who posted it on his Facebook page.

It shows 2-year-old Parker Curry staring at the towering portrait of Michelle Obama that was painted by Amy Sherald and unveiled last month.

Parker's mother said the little girl was so amazed, she wouldn't even turn around for a picture.

Mom also says that Parker believes the former first lady is a queen, and Parker wants to be a queen as well.

