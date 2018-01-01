New Year's Day will host 2018's first supermoon: Here's where to see it in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The first supermoon of the year will be on the first day of the year.

During supermoon events, the moon appears much bigger and brighter in the sky than normal - about 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter to be more exact, according to NASA. These events occur when the moon becomes full on the same day it reaches its perigree, the point where the moon's elliptical orbit is closest to Earth.

If you miss the New Year's Day event, don't worry. The next big show will happen on January 31, when the "blue supermoon" is set to take the stage in the sky.

WHERE TO WATCH: San Diego stargazers capture shots of supermoon

Supermoons typically occur every 13 months, according to NASA.

In San Diego, all you have to do is look up to catch the beautiful sight. But if you'd like to snap a scenic photo or just admire the moon in an extraordinary way, there are some areas best suited for viewing.

According to our 10News Weather Watchers Facebook group, catch the sight the moon over Seaworld for a one of a kind look, especially now that the park is decorated for the holidays:

Coronado, Scripps Pier, Pacific Beach, and downtown San Diego also make for ideal backdrops of supermoons.

If you're toward the East County, you'll have your own unique - and maybe even clearer - view of the moon. Catching the sight against the mountains in Grossmont, from Mount Helix, in El Cajon, or in Alpine will surely yield so great results too.

For photographers, Bill Ingalls, a NASA photographer, told CNN that those capturing the event with their smartphones will have to focus on the correct light balance.

"Tap the screen and hold your finger on the object (in this case, the moon) to lock the focus. Then slide your finger up or down to darken or lighten the exposure."

For DSLR cameras, Ingalls said it helps to use another subject in the photo to compare to the size of the moon.

"Often I find when the moon is near the horizon I have a better chance of incorporating it with a landmark or person, but there are no rules and sometimes a tall object such as the Washington Monument here in D.C. can be used when the moon is at a very high angle."

The best time to see the full supermoon is right after moonrise, when it is just getting up above the horizon, according to timeanddate.com. If you can't get out to see it yourself, check out The Virtual Telescope Project or Slooh.com, which livestreams supermoons.