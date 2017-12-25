MAP: Where to recycle your Christmas tree

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Now that the holiday season is coming to a close, you may be wondering how to get rid of your Christmas tree. Luckily, the City of San Diego has made it simple.

Every year, the City of San Diego Environmental Services Department hosts its Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

The program begins December 26 and lasts until January 23 (for those of us who like to hold onto that Christmas magic a bit longer.)

A total of 16 drop-off locations are available for city residents. Both green and flocked trees (trees with fake snow) are accepted.

Everything must be taken off the tree before it’s dropped off and no artificial trees are accepted.

Below is a map of all drop-off locations:

The city has also posted a list of which holiday items can and cannot be recycled: