EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – On Wednesday before his team’s pregame warm-up, Singing Hills Little League coach Alex Gonzales gave some simple advice before taking the field.

“Start small and then we’ll build from there,” Gonzales said.

Easy but effective advice from their skipper, who got involved in the league years ago.

LEADERSHIP: Coach & firefighter Alex Gonzales honored for inspiring dedication

“My son came and joined the league when he was 4 years old. So, it’s about eight years for us. Just like my dad did to me, I wanted to be involved,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales has certainly gotten involved as he coached multiple teams in that time, and now he's the league’s president.

“We got them Nike uniforms right off the bat and New Era hats so they felt like a big leaguer,” Gonzales said. “Then just with this field, so they have a flagship field to play on, and we’re continuing to improve the facilities. So, even though they may not make it to the big leagues, they still feel like they’re a big leaguer.”

Gonzales’ work and coach life balance is one that does require a lot of focus and dedication to the community.

“I had the opportunity to work for LA City. I’ve been there as a fireman for the last 17 years," Gonzales said.

“He gives his heart and soul every day to these kids. He is so dedicated. He works the fires in LA, and then he wakes up at 4 to be here in time for a 7 o’clock game. He doesn’t miss a trick,” Erika Broderdorf, whose son is coached by Gonzales, said. “These kids are excelling because of him.”

ABC 10News wants to recognize Gonzales for his work dedicated to protecting and building up not one, but two communities. ABC 10News and LEAD San Diego chose Gonzales as our Leadership Award winner for the month of May.

Being a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department is no small feat or assignment. Case in point, all of the devastating fires four months ago in the area.

Gonzales told ABC 10News he worked on the Palisades and Hollywood fires.

“When he’s off, you would think he would be sleeping, catching up on his sleep from the long drive or working on all of the fires,” Broderdorf said. “But no. He’s here and he’s taking care of the fields and making sure they’re ready to go.”

The juggling of a life-saving job and an important mentoring role of a coach may be tough, but Gonzales credits his family, fellow firefighters, and others for supporting and working together with him on his journey.

The hours may be long, but the joy Gonzales feels is a home run.

“That always is the rewarding part. It does when I am tired, gives me that little boost. But, it’s just the kids; being around these kids, hearing their story, being a part of them," he says.

To nominate someone for our 10News Leadership Award, follow this link.