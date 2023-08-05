Dog groomer donates time to help shelter animals get adopted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A North Park dog groomer is using his skills to help get unwanted animals adopted.

Gabriel Feitosa is not your typical dog groomer. Through his eye-catching designs, he turns pups into colorful and creative standouts!

His work does more than attract people wanting to take pictures of the dogs. He helps shelter animals find their forever homes.

“I thought why not do this for the shelters, that would not only bring attention to the dogs that are being transformed, but also to everything about the cause,” Feitosa said.

Feitosa has loved dogs since he was a child growing up in Brazil.

“I didn’t have as [many] opportunities and I think dogs kept me focused from getting into trouble,” he told ABC 10News. “Now, it’s just really great I can give back to them.”

Through his work as a dog groomer—and his popularity on social media—he gives the abandoned dogs the attention they need. Since December, he has donated his time and resources to transform the animals from the San Diego Humane Society and other local shelters.

He will paint colorful designs on the dogs or sometimes, transform them into other animals altogether, like a lion or a cheetah.

His work is paying off. “Transformed, we did 20 dogs… and they are all successfully adopted,” Feitosa said.

“Every time I hear a dog gets adopted, I get really excited!” he added.

Feitosa and his staff will also take time to do also wash and clean up some of the other shelter dogs.

He said all the products he uses are vegan, non-toxic and safe for pets.

Shelter volunteers said his work is critical, especially now, with shelters above maximum capacity.

“Some of the cages are extra full, so we need more help than ever,” said Humane Society volunteer, Michelle Cohn.

One of Gabriel's most recent success stories is Gram-Gram, an American Pit bull Terrier mix. He was passed over time and again, but after Feitosa worked his magic, Gram-Gram was adopted.

“It's really amazing, this feeling that I get to help the dogs as they helped me,” Feitosa said.

