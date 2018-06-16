Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas that won't break the bank

(KGTV) - Father's Day is Sunday and if you're panicking because you've forgotten to get dad a gift, don't worry. You have time, believe it or not.

No one knows dad better than his family, right?

There are plenty of last-minute gifts that won't break the bank out there sure to make dad happy this Father's Day. In San Diego, that could mean trips to his favorite places or unique experiences he could only find here.

Of course, there are the gifts that you know dad will use as well. Here are some ideas:

Anything with food: Everyone's got to eat. There are a variety of ways to gift food, through food box subscriptions, making or treating dad a favorite meal, or maybe a food-themed gift.

Concert or movie tickets: Treat dad to a night at a show or movie with tickets to a favorite band or film he's been meaning to see.

Groupon experience: Not only can you pick up things for cheap on Groupon, but also special discounts on activities around San Diego like whale watching, tours, surf lessons, and more.

Gift cards: It's as expensive as you would like it to be and for a variety of interests. You can't go wrong with an extra bit of cash.

Tools: From hammers to screwdrivers to tape measures, there's a chance dad news a new item for the tool chest. Better yet, he may even need a more unique item, like a wallet-sized utility card or level.