#GoodwillDate: Couples across the country taking part in goofy dating trend

Joel Nichols
7:16 AM, Feb 6, 2018
2 hours ago

Love is in the air! And, at your neighborhood Goodwill Store, love is also a bargain!

Goodwill store photo by Dwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons

Photographer: Dwight Burdette
Copyright:Dwight Burdette

Love is in the air — and, at your neighborhood Goodwill Store, love is also a bargain.

According to Klassie Alcine, Director of Community Engagement for Goodwill, (her title is especially appropriate for Valentine’s Day), the idea started with a couple in Florida.

They decided to get each other gifts at Goodwill, which has started with the nationwide trend #GoodwillDate.

Here are the rules:

  • Each person picks out their significant other's (or BFF’s) surprise outfit at Goodwill with a $10 budget.
  • Then the couple exchanges outfits and goes on a date. 
  • Don't forget to take a picture!
  • That photographic memory is displayed on social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using #GoodwillDate.

Your heart can feel a little fuller knowing your support is helping Goodwill empower people with special challenges get and keep productive jobs.

Everybody wins and, somewhere, Cupid is smiling.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top