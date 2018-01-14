Holiday closures on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Zac Self
8:10 AM, Jan 14, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A number of San Diego offices and services will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

Though many offices will be closed, the city says all curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste within San Diego will be collected on a normal schedule.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within San Diego won't be enforced Monday. Red, white and blue zones are always enforced, the city said. 

Below is a list of closures in San Diego:

Specific closures within the City on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018:

  • All administrative offices • All libraries • The City’s refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place
  • All City recreation centers
  • All City pools
  • Tecolote Nature Center
  • Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices
  • The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department
  • The Family Justice Center - Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657
  • All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed including: Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

Public Safety:

  • Police and Fire-Rescue emergency crews will not be impacted
  • Station 38 (Citywide emergency dispatch center) will be on duty

What's still open? 

  • Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open normal hours. Holiday rates will apply.
  • The Robb Field Skate Park, Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park and the Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park will be open.
  • Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be open.
  • San Vicente Reservoir will be open a half-hour before sunrise to sunset.
  • Chollas Lake will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

