Calls for emergency declaration over RSV impact

SAN DIEGO — Children's healthcare providers around the country are sounding the alarm over RSV, the respiratory disease mostly targeting children.

Groups American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association are calling for a national emergency declaration over the virus.

Rady Children's Hospital says it's running low on space after an influx of RSV patients, forcing some families to wait hours for care.

"We had them out of school for a week. And just seeing my kids that sick, I hope no one's kids have to go through it man," said Oscar. He has three kids, and says RSV spread to everyone in his house over the past few months.

"I was really stressed out when my daughter reached a 104 temperature. That right there was the problem. She was the only one with the temperature but the rest of us were throwing up, sore throat."

Mercy Sanchez is a single mother of three. She thinks her three-year-old daughter may have caught RSV, as she's been sick for weeks and recently tested negative for COVID-19.

"High fever and coughing is the most problem with my daughter. That's what happened," said Sanchez.

"It's been like that for one month."

They're not alone. Rady Children's Hospital reports 193 cases of RSV in the past week, putting 63 children in the hospital. Right now, the hospital is at 80% capacity.

This causes many parents to spend hours in ER waiting rooms. That's what happened to Oscar when he took his daughter for treatment after her 104-degree fever.

"We went at about 4 in the afternoon, and didn't come home until about 12, 1 o'clock in the morning," said Oscar.

Sanchez says she's concerned about long wait times, but it's worth it to take her daughter to the hospital.

"For me I'm tired. I've been with my daughter trying to make her feel better," said Sanchez.

"And we don't sleep, we worry."

While many local hospitals, some others around the country say they're overflowing with RSV patients.

Experts say you should take your kid to the emergency room if they're having trouble eating or breathing.