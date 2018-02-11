Great San Diego waterfront brunch spots

There’s a lot to love about the San Diego food scene.

One of the greatest is perhaps not only the food, but the fact that it also comes with a beautiful view.

The list below has some of the best spots to grab some grub while also taking in a breathtaking view:

The Waterfront Grill @ Pier 32 Marina - 3201 Marina Way, National City, CA 91950

Located in the South Bay, The Waterfront Grill specializes in grilled sandwiches and fresh salads using fresh from-scratch ingredients.

Vela - 1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Vela combines a great view of the bay with market-driven dishes that are inspired by global coastal cuisine.

Edgewater Grill - 861 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

Located in Seaport Village, guests can enjoy a great view of the Coronado Bridge and Coronado Island all while sitting on outdoor patios.

Top of the Market - 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

Top of the market can be found above The Fish Market along the San Diego Bay and has a fantastic view of the Coronado Bridge and Point Loma couples with fresh seafood.

Blue Wave Bar & Grill - 2051 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106

Craving a marina view and some California costal cuisine? Blue Wave Bar & Grill has your back. The restaurant has a fantastic view of Point Loma paired with tropically inspired cuisine.

Oceana Coastal Kitchen - 3999 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

This gem can be found at Pacific Beach. Oceana Costal Kitchen couples a great bay-front view with California cuisine and an ocean-inspired design.

Brockton Villa Restaurant - 1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Brockton Villa is a great place to take visitors or just sit, relax and enjoy beautiful La Jolla. The healthy portions and great views make Brockton Villa perfect for any occasion.