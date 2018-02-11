Great San Diego waterfront brunch spots

Zac Self
2:37 PM, Feb 11, 2018
3 hours ago

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Food during the Dale Talde brunch with Alvin Cailan of Eggslut at Rice &amp; Gold on October 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Astrid Stawiarz
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There’s a lot to love about the San Diego food scene.

One of the greatest is perhaps not only the food, but the fact that it also comes with a beautiful view.

The list below has some of the best spots to grab some grub while also taking in a breathtaking view:

The Waterfront Grill @ Pier 32 Marina - 3201 Marina Way, National City, CA 91950

Located in the South Bay, The Waterfront Grill specializes in grilled sandwiches and fresh salads using fresh from-scratch ingredients.

Vela - 1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Vela combines a great view of the bay with market-driven dishes that are inspired by global coastal cuisine.

Edgewater Grill - 861 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

Located in Seaport Village, guests can enjoy a great view of the Coronado Bridge and Coronado Island all while sitting on outdoor patios.

Top of the Market - 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

Top of the market can be found above The Fish Market along the San Diego Bay and has a fantastic view of the Coronado Bridge and Point Loma couples with fresh seafood.

Blue Wave Bar & Grill - 2051 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106

Craving a marina view and some California costal cuisine? Blue Wave Bar & Grill has your back. The restaurant has a fantastic view of Point Loma paired with tropically inspired cuisine.

Oceana Coastal Kitchen - 3999 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

This gem can be found at Pacific Beach. Oceana Costal Kitchen couples a great bay-front view with California cuisine and an ocean-inspired design.

Brockton Villa Restaurant - 1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Brockton Villa is a great place to take visitors or just sit, relax and enjoy beautiful La Jolla. The healthy portions and great views make Brockton Villa perfect for any occasion.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top