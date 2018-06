SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Family fun with the kids this summer can be had for just a buck!

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 12 to Aug. 15, select Edwards and Regal Theaters in San Diego will offer $1 screenings of family-friendly movies, like "The Iron Giant," "Despicable Me," "The LEGO Movie," and more.

The offerings are part of the theaters' "Summer Movie Express" series.

Tickets for the movies will be available for purchase at participating box offices. Most movie showings begin at 10 a.m. For a full lineup of scheduled films, dates, and times click here.

Theaters recommend calling ahead to make sure they're showing the series' films.

A portion of the proceeds from the showings will benefit the Will Rogers Institute, an organization that works to fund research of cardiopulmonary diseases.

Looking for a theater near you? Here's a map of participating theaters around San Diego County: