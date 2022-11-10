Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Writer/Director Ron Shelton discusses Bull Durham ahead of screening at Coronado Film Festival

Ron Shelton
Ben Nuckols/AP
In this photo made from video, writer-director Ron Shelton speaks about the movie "Bull Durham" during an interview from his home in southern California.
Ron Shelton
Posted at 2:38 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 17:38:53-05

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Ron Shelton has written several of the most beloved sports movies of all time, including "White Men Can't Jump" and "Tin Cup."

But he's best known for "Bull Durham", the 1988 classic starring Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, and Tim Robbins that was inspired by Shelton's own time as a minor league baseball player.

Shelton will be honored and hold a screening of "Bull Durham" Friday, Nov. 11 at the Coronado Film Festival, which will include a Q&A session with the audience.

RELATED: Things to do this Weekend in San Diego

Ahead of the screening, Shelton spoke with ABC 10News reporter Jeff Lasky about the event, the writing of"Bull Durham", what makes a great sports movie, and their similar experiences with minor league baseball (Jeff was previously a radio announcer for the California League Lancaster JetHawks).

Listen to his full interview below:

