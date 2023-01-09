WNDR San Diego to reimagine the traditional museum experience

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new immersive art experience will open in San Diego this week, inviting visitors to engage with the artwork and multi-sensory installations created by cutting-edge artists, collectives, technologists, designers and makers.

The WNDR San Diego will open on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and is located at 422 Market Street.

"San Diego is home to a dynamic, inclusive art scene and we're thrilled to provide a new unique environment to showcase both internationally acclaimed artists and incredible local talent," said Ryan Kunkel, President of WNDR Global. "We're honored to join the ranks of San Diego's world-class cultural institutions and we look forward to becoming a lasting contributor to the community."

WNDR San Diego is WNDR Museum's second location and part of a nationwide expansion from its flagship Chicago location. It will feature more than 20 exhibits and be home to localized versions of popular exhibits from the Chicago location, including pieces from internationally acclaimed artists like Keith Haring.

WNDR Museum



Visitors attending the museum will be taken on a multi-dimensional journey that includes Dance across Brightlogic x WNDR Studios' Lightfloor where they can see how the light interacts with their moves. The museum will also feature a VR installation created by digital artist OseanWorld (Osean) and inspired by the WNDR collection of Yayoi Kusama where they will see a virtual interpretation of Kusama's works.

The WNDR Museum says no two visits are the same, and the museum will consistently curate the experience by leaning into cutting-edge technologies to enhance existing installations as well as add new immersive experiences year-round.

TICKETS AND HOURS

The museum is open:

Monday – Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets to the WNDR Museum San Diego start at will need to be purchased in advance.

General Admission: $32

VIP Experience: $50

Children ages 3-12: $22

Children under 2: Free

For additional information and to purchase a ticket, visit www.WNDRSanDiego.com.

