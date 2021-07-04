Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Fireworks are returning across San Diego County after a year of cancelations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From the Big Bay Boom to fireworks in Oceanside, Fourth of July celebrations are in full swing in 2021.

Check out a list of fireworks displays below:



Big Bay Boom

The annual celebration begins at 9 p.m. with fireworks launched from four bridges around San Diego Bay. A musical simulcast will accompany fireworks. The simulcast will be live on KGB-FM radio.

Santee Fireworks Show

Santee is hosting a fireworks show set to a soundtrack you can listen to while in your car. The fireworks begin at 9:02 p.m. and advanced parking purchase is required. The event takes place at Town Center Community Park East. Click here for more information.

City of Vista Fireworks Celebration

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Brengle Terrace Park. Park admission is $15 per vehicle and $30 for RVs.

Escondido Independence Day Celebration

The City of Escondido will set off fireworks at 9 p.m. The display will be available from anywhere in Central Escondido, including Grape Vine Park. The park will be open past dusk due to the fireworks.

Poway Fourth of July Fireworks

Fireworks locations will be at Poway High School and Poway Sportsplex. The display begins at 9 p.m. with games, activities, and a DJ at Poway High School at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, and children under 11 are free.

Oceanside Fireworks Display

The Oceanside celebration begins at 6 p.m. with musical entertainment at food at El Corazon. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. with recommended viewing from Rancho Del Oro Drive.

El Cajon Fourth of July Fireworks

The City of El Cajon is hosting a fireworks display at 9 p.m. at Kennedy Park.

Ramona Fourth of July Fireworks

Ramona will once again be celebrating the Fourth of July at Olive Peirce Middle School with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

