What you need to know about the Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A popular San Diego tradition is almost back as the Port of San Diego gets ready for the Big Bay Boom.

Last year, an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 people enjoyed the show. This year, the show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4. Check the list below for where to watch in San Diego:

Shelter Island

Harbor Island

North Embarcadero

Marina District

Coronado Ferry Landing

Shuttles

Free Harbor Island Shuttle: For shuttle service to Harbor Island, spectators are asked to park at the airport’s long-term parking lot. A shuttle will be available at the lot beginning at 6 p.m. on July 4. After the show, the last shuttles will run at 10:45.

Free Shelter Island Shuttle: Shuttle pick up fo the Shelter Island shuttle will be at the corner of Carleton Street and Rosecrans Street adjacent to West Marine beginning at 3 p.m. on July 4. After the show, the last shuttles will run at 10:45.

In 2017, 10News interviewed pyrotechnic Sam Bruggema who said it took 40 hours to create the 18-minute fireworks display.

The company Bruggema works for, Pyro Spectaculars, used a new firing system to avoid the malfunction that happened in 2012, when a computer glitch caused all the fireworks to go off at the same time. That year, the show was over in just 15 seconds.

The estimated economic impact of the show in 2017 was an estimated $6 million. That includes sales for area hotels, restaurants, retail shops and tour operators. The show costs approximately $300,000 to put on.