Weekly skate sessions return to the Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It's time to lace up your roller skates and let the good times roll with the return of the weekly Gaslamp Skate Series.

Hosted by the Sunset Roller Club, the Gaslamp Skate Series features weekly themed skate sessions and DJ sets every Sunday from July 10 through August 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter (5th Avenue and Island).

Check out the list of theme nights:

July 10: 70s Theme

July 17: 80s Theme

July 24: 90s Theme

July 31: 00s Theme

August 7: 70s Theme

August 14: 80s Theme

August 21: 90s Theme

August 28: 00s Theme

For more information, visit www.Gaslamp.org.