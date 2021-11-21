El Cajon's Mother Goose Parade goes virtual for 2021

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Though virtual for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, El Cajon's Mother Goose Parade will be held this year with some new additions over last year.

This year, the parade's theme of "Celebrating 75 Years of East County Fun" will invite some surprise guests into the mix and feature the groups and students of the community celebrating the fun.

Since 1947, the Mother Goose Parade has ushered in the holiday season as the largest parade in San Diego County and largest of its kind west of the Mississippi.

Started by Thomas Wigton, Jr. and a group of El Cajon businessmen, the parade attracts thousands of El Cajon every year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. While physically, the parade hasn't attracted the same in-person crowd, it has reached an even larger audience online.

More than 10 colorful floats and parade entries take to downtown El Cajon to celebrate the East County community, perform tricks and delight attendees, and honor heroes of our region and country.

You can check out this year's virtual parade on the Mother Goose Parade website here.