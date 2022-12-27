University of Oregon marching band performing at SeaWorld San Diego

MISSION BAY, Calif. (CNS) - The 200-member-strong University of Oregon marching band will perform for SeaWorld park guests Tuesday ahead of the school's appearance in this week's Holiday Bowl.

The band will perform at 12:30 p.m. at the park's Garden Gate area.

The Oregon band is the university's largest student-led organization and has been performing for more than 100 years. The marching band includes woodwinds, brass, and drumline performers, a color guard, a rifle line, and a front ensemble.

The Oregon Ducks will be taking on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels during Wednesday's San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl game at Petco Park. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

SeaWorld San Diego is also providing one-day park admission tickets to the first 10,000 fans through the Petco Park gates for the Holiday Bowl.