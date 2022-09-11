Two new nighttime shows, attractions coming to the Disneyland Resort

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) – Several big announcements were shared over the weekend at the Disney Parks panel by Chairman Josh D’Amaro, including those coming to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Along with new details about Splash Mountain’s retheming to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, others took fans by surprise.

Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California next week for a limited time, guests will be able to meet The Incredible Hulk dressed in his Quantum Suit. In mid-November, guests will have the chance to meet The Mandalorian and Grogu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.

In late January 2023, The Disneyland Resort will kick off the company’s 100th anniversary called: Disney100, with two new nighttime offerings. The fireworks show “Wondrous Journeys” will debut at Disneyland Park, while “World of Color-One” at Disney California Adventure Park. World of Color-One “will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago.”

Plus, the long-awaited return of the "Magic Happens" parade will happen in the spring.

A brand-new attraction will be coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure that will expand into the multiverse. The new concept will take fans on an adventure where they will battle alongside their favorite superheroes to take on King Thanos, who's from a universe where he won in End Game.

Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure is set to be reimagined as San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6, where guests can experience new places to shop, eat and, of course, meet Baymax!

Additional announcements:

On Sept. 20, Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets will open at Disneyland Park.

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will become Pixar Place Hotel, with Great Maple opening a flagship restaurant on the first floor of the hotel.

In Downtown Disney, Porto’s Bakery and Café will be coming in the future.

runDisney races will return to the Disneyland Resort in 2024

For more information, visit the DisneyParksblog.com.

