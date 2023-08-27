Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Tiana's Place Restaurant to open at Disneyland Park on Sept. 7

Tiana’s Palace Coming to Disneyland Park in 2023
Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort
Just as Tiana transformed an old sugar mill into her dream restaurant in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog,” the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace on Sept. 7, 2023. Within its peach-colored walls and fancy wrought-iron balconies, you’ll find elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana’s life and friendships. Tiana’s Palace will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film. The menu will feature authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures in this quick-service style restaurant. While Tiana’s Palace is not a character dining location, guests may find Tiana in New Orleans Square.
Tiana’s Palace Coming to Disneyland Park in 2023
Posted at 2:33 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 17:34:49-04

ANAHEIM (KGTV) - Disneyland Resort announced the official opening of Tiana's Place at the Disneyland Resort.

The reimagined quick-service restaurant inspired by the Walt Disney Animations Studio film The Princess and the Frog" opens inside New Orleans Square on Sept. 7.

The restaurant's addition will mark the next step in bringing more of the Princess and the Frog stories to life inside New Orleans Square, which began with Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets last year and will continue with the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction in 2024.

For the inside of the restaurant, Disney Imagineers took inspiration from the film, which includes a large mural of the bayou. Other references include lilies represented on signs, plaques and light fixtures, frog porcelains, cookbooks Tiana has collected on little shelves, and her father’s favorite gumbo spoon proudly on display. Keep an eye out for the letters from her father and neighbors on display, alongside a childhood photo of Tiana.

For those of you curious about the new menu, click here.

Fun Fact: The design of Tiana's Place in the film took inspiration from The French Market, the former restaurant that occupied that location in New Orleans Square. In the film, they added a wheelhouse and smokestacks to give the restaurant its iconic silhouette. They made the same additions to create the real Tiana's Place, thus making a full circle moment.

Along with Tiana's Place opening comes the return of the Mint Julep Bar! Plus, guests can also mobile order from the restaurant via the Disneyland app when the location opens on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Learn More

Donate New Books to San Diego Students