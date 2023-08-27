Tiana's Place Restaurant to open at Disneyland Park on Sept. 7

ANAHEIM (KGTV) - Disneyland Resort announced the official opening of Tiana's Place at the Disneyland Resort.

The reimagined quick-service restaurant inspired by the Walt Disney Animations Studio film The Princess and the Frog" opens inside New Orleans Square on Sept. 7.

The restaurant's addition will mark the next step in bringing more of the Princess and the Frog stories to life inside New Orleans Square, which began with Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets last year and will continue with the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction in 2024.

For the inside of the restaurant, Disney Imagineers took inspiration from the film, which includes a large mural of the bayou. Other references include lilies represented on signs, plaques and light fixtures, frog porcelains, cookbooks Tiana has collected on little shelves, and her father’s favorite gumbo spoon proudly on display. Keep an eye out for the letters from her father and neighbors on display, alongside a childhood photo of Tiana.

For those of you curious about the new menu, click here.

Fun Fact: The design of Tiana's Place in the film took inspiration from The French Market, the former restaurant that occupied that location in New Orleans Square. In the film, they added a wheelhouse and smokestacks to give the restaurant its iconic silhouette. They made the same additions to create the real Tiana's Place, thus making a full circle moment.

Along with Tiana's Place opening comes the return of the Mint Julep Bar! Plus, guests can also mobile order from the restaurant via the Disneyland app when the location opens on Sept. 7.