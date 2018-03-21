These 5 San Diego restaurants are your best bet for a night out, OpenTable says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Five San Diego restaurants are among the best restaurants for a night out, according to a recent survey.

Mobile app OpenTable surveyed more than 12 million user reviews to determine the "100 Best Restaurants" for a night out anywhere in the U.S. In San Diego, five made the cut:

California led the list of 100 restaurants with 18 locations, followed by Florida with 17 restaurants.

"The list features an array of buzzworthy restaurants, from up-and-coming to established, trendy to tried-and-true, across 24 states and Washington D.C." Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable, said in a release. "Whatever your notion of a big night out entails, whether it's a bustling bar scene or a spot to see-and-be-seen, fun is on the menu at any of these honorees."

The list was pulled data from verified reviews on its platform between Feb. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018. Restaurants that were selected by score and by how many users selected it as a "hot spot."