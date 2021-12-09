'The Nutcracker': Free live performance to be held in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A charity in the South Bay area will be hosting a free family-friendly live performance of "The Nutcracker" in Chula Vista this upcoming weekend.

The 50-minute live version, which is presented by Victory Arts, will be on Sunday, December 12, at 4:00 p.m. at the Chula Vista Memorial Bowl.

The name of the event is called “Totally Nutzcrackers," and Victory Arts says it features the entire company of the San Diego Ballet and over two dozen local Chula Vista dancers (ages 4-18) all presenting an exciting new version of this classic production.

"The Inspire School of Ballet will present the local children in a one-of-a-kind pre-show and after Totally Nutzcrackers, children of all ages may attend a “mini-ballet camp” and meet several of the San Diego Ballet company and learn some of the actual ballet steps used in the show," the charity said in a released statement Thursday.