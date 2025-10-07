The Links at Petco Park is back with a Halloween-themed golf course

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The 11th annual Links at Petco Park is teeing off in downtown San Diego later this month, with spook-tacular features this time around.

This year’s golf-at-the-ballpark experience, which runs Oct. 18-26, includes a new nine-hole golf course with a Halloween theme.

In a press release, the San Diego Padres organization stated, "Golfers will be escorted by their own dedicated caddy for the entirety of the course. Upon completion of their round, golfers will finish their day in the Lexus Club located on the Main Concourse, which will be transformed into The Links Clubhouse. There, they will have the opportunity to relax with additional food and beverages available for purchase, watch other golfers along the course and shop for commemorative items. All equipment and golf clubs will be provided by the Padres’ longtime partner, Callaway, with golfers having the exclusive opportunity to sample Callaway’s latest technology."

Tee times for the Premium Experience tier ($279.25 per golfer) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9; Preferred Experience ($123.90 per golfer) tee times can be purchased starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10.

Golf fans can watch the event with a $31 Spectator pass.

Full information on the event can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/events/the-links.