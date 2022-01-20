'The Emperor': SeaWorld San Diego's dive coaster to debut on March 12

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In honor of Penguin Awareness Day, SeaWorld San Diego has announced that its highly-anticipated dive coaster, the Emperor, will make its debut to the public on Saturday, March 12.

Park officials initially made the announcement of the ride in November 2019, and it was expected to be open in Summer 2020. Unfortunately, plans of opening were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego

RELATED: SeaWorld San Diego's Emperor dive coaster to open March 2022

In August 2021, officials revisited the announcement and aimed for the ride to be open in March 2022.

According to SeaWorld, the dive coaster, which is named after the Emperor penguin, will be the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California, as well as the only floorless dive coaster in the state.