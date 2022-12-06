'The Cottage' rolls back to 90s prices for 30th anniversary

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A local beloved breakfast spot is celebrating three decades in business Tuesday and they are giving San Diegans a taste of their throwback menu with rollback prices.

The Cottage in La Jolla debuted in Sunny San Diego in 1992. In honor of their 30th anniversary, they are returning to their nostalgic menu prices by knocking 60% off; meaning, all entrees are under $7.50.

The eatery says its menu will reinstate defunct dishes like the Mashed Potato Omelet and California Benedict, alongside some of its greatest hits and present-day favorites, including the Brioche French Toast, Eggs La Jolla, and Joe’s Special scrambled-eggs-and-chicken-sausage combo.

The rollback prices will be offered at both The Cottage La Jolla and The Cottage Encinitas locations, with 15% of proceeds from the initiative going towards 501(c)3 Windansea Surf Club’s annual “Day at The Beach,” a charitable cause providing children with disabilities and children of homeless families with unforgettable watersport experiences.

As a bonus, the first 30 parties at each location will take home limited-edition mugs, alongside bags of The Cottage’s famous granola and their house-roasted coffee blends.

The event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.