The Brick Bar: Pop-up building bar is coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A world-famous pop-up building bar is making a stop in San Diego this weekend with plans to give natives a one-of-a-kind and nostalgic experience.

With over one million building blocks, The Brick Bar says the venue will have sculptures inside that are made out of blocks and visitors will be able to use the building blocks to create their own ideas.

Not only will there be local DJs playing music all day at this unique bar, but the best builders will be able to win prizes. Because this is a two-night event, tickets are limited and they are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The bar says ticket prices include an entry for 90 minutes in the bar, lots of prizes to be won, ping pong with a table made from 22,500 bricks, and amazing Instagram photos.

Children five and under are free of charge, and after 6 p.m., the bar is only allowing entry to adults 21 and up. Tickets can be purchased here.